Muslims Should Stop Eating Beef: UP Shia Waqf Board Chief

- New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said that Muslims should stop eating beef.
- Speaking to ANI, Rizvi said that even in Islam cow meat is considered 'haram' (forbidden). He pitched for strict action against culprits who kill cows.
- "Muslims should stop eating beef. Killing of cows should stop. You cannot stop mob lynching, security cannot be deployed everywhere. So a law should be made awarding strict punishment to those killing cows," Rizvi said.
- Backing the statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on cow killing, Rizvi further said that someone with status of a mother should not be killed.
- "I think Indresh Kumar's statement has a point. Religious sentiments should not be hurt. You can't kill someone who is given the status of a mother by a community," he added.
- The RSS leader has drawn flak from various quarters including the Congress for his lynching remark. On Monday, while addressing a conference in Delhi, the RSS leader said, "If cow-killing is stopped then mob lynchings will also automatically end. And the violence in any form practiced by any person belonging to any caste, sex, religion is a deplorable act. In India, there is no such belief which okays cow slaughtering for religious practices." His remark comes on the backdrop of Rajasthan's Alwar lynching incident where a 28-year-old Akbar Khan was allegedly beaten to death by an agitated mob on suspicions of cow smuggling. (ANI)
April20/ 2022