Muslims Should Not Get Misled As Regards CAA: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has advised Muslims to not be misled by anyone, as regards the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, while also suggesting the Union government that if the people in the minority community have any doubts related to C(A)A, they should be allayed.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Ms Mayawati on Tuesday posted that BSP demands that the Centre should immediately dispel the apprehensions of the Muslims as far as the C(A)A or National Register for Citizens (NRC) is concerned. In addition to this, they should be satisfied entirely. Alongside, they should also be made cautious in every manner. The BSP supremo said that people in the Muslim community should remain cautious and should decide whether they are being politically exploited under the guise of the C(A)A and they are getting trapped in it. Earlier, Ms Mayawati had demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence that occurred during anti-C(A)A protests, from the government. She had also advised the police, district and state administration to work in an impartial manner. In addition, she had said that those innocents who have been arrested, should be released. UNI