Muslims Make Submission On Moulding Of Relief In Ayodhya Case

New Delhi: Following uproar, the Muslim side has made public their written submissions regarding moulding of relief, in the Ram Janambhoomi title dispute case. It says that the top court should be mindful of the "future of the country" and "multi-religious and multicultural values in resolving the issues confronting it".

The Muslim side in their submission has insisted that the decision by the Court, whichever way it goes, will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of this country. This Court''s decision may impact the minds of millions who are citizens of this country and who believe in constitutional values embraced by all when India was declared a republic on January 26, 1950.

"We hope that the Court, in moulding the relief, upholds our multi religious and multicultural values in resolving the issues confronting it", read the statement. The statement was released by five advocates on record - Ejaz Maqbool, Shakil Ahmed Syed, M.R. Shamshad, Irshad Ahmad and Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi. The moulding of relief means narrowing down of the arguments and telling the court what specific points a party wants it to adjudicate on.

The hearing on the title dispute of the Ram Janmabhoomi has already been concluded and the verdict is expected in a month''s time, before the CJI Ranjan Gogoi retires. --IANS