Muslims Hand Over Rs 6 Lakh Cheque To District Admin In UP

Bulandshahr: Setting a unique example, several people from the minority-community handed over a cheque for Rs 6,27,000 to the district administration in lieu of the damage to public property incurred amid violence during the anti-C(A)A protests in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

A delegation led by Muslim intellectuals met the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police on Saturday and handed them the cheque.

On this occasion, they also gifted roses to the district and police administrative officials and police jawans and congratulated them for speedy restoration of the law and order.

The district administration had assessed the damage to government property following the violence that took place after the Friday prayers on December 20. A loss of Rs 6 lakh, 27,000, 500 had been estimated in the assessment. Many vehicles, including a police jeep, had been set on fire during the violence.

Terming the gesture a good initiative, the district and police administration have welcomed it. They said that there is peace in the district. UNI