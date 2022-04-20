Muslims Asked Not To Go To Cemetery, Shrines During Shab-e-Baraat In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza on Tuesday appealed to the Muslim community to avoid going to cemetery and shrines for offering their tribute to their forefathers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat on April 8-9.

The Minister said that social distancing should be maintained at any cost, to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

'Pray at your house with your family members under strict social distancing during Shab-e-Baraat, rather than going to cemetery or shrines," he said.

Meanwhile, UP Sunni and Shia Central Waqf Boards too have issued directions, telling people to remain inside their homes, during the festival.

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has directed trustees and managing committees of shrines and cemeteries to not let people enter their premises and instead, encourage them to pray at home, SM Shoaib, Chief Executive officer of UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, said here in a statement. Similarly, UP Shia Central Waqf Board has also directed the trustees and managing committees of shrines and cemeteries registered with it to not let people enter their premises and instead, ask them to pray at home on Shab-e-Baraat festival on April 9. UNI



