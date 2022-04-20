Muslims around the world gather to sacrifice cattle in celebration of Eid al-Adha [Pictures]

�KIERAN CORCORAN, MAILONLINE ? Followers of Islam traditionally kill animals such as sheep, cows, goats and camels on sacred festival day ? Commemorates mercy of Allah, who in Koran spared prophet Ibrahim from having to kill his son Ishmael Muslims around the world gathered today to sacrifice livestock in a centuries-old ritual central to one of their most sacred festivals.

Ceremonial killings in slaughterhouses, in parks and even in the streets were seen today as part of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days of Islam's calendar.

From swelling crowds, including children, on the Gaza Strip, through rites in Malaysia, China and Thailand through to Europe, worshippers came together in what is known as a commemoration of Allah's mercy.

The wide-eyed faces of the young - some smiling, some deep in contemplation and some a little scared - bore witness to the ritual killing, in accordance with Halal protocol, which is a fixture of the holiday.

Families are encouraged to choose their best animals for the ritual, which harks back to the days of the Koran's prophets - namely Ibrahim, who is analogous to Abraham in the Bible.

The Islamic holy book tells how Allah demanded that Ibrahim sacrifice his first son, Ishmael, in an act of subservience to his god.

According to the Koran, Ibrahim was wrought with indecision, but resolved to do Allah's bidding - and even put the dilemma to Ishmael himself, who said the right thing to do was slaughter him.

However, as Ibrahim slashed the throat of his son, he found that an angel had replaced Ishmael with a goat. The animal sacrifices still carried out today are meant to symbolise and celebrate Allah's act of mercy.

Cows, sheep and goats are the most usual animals which are taken to slaughter, but other livestock - including camels - also feature depending on the region. In Britain the ritual killings have to take place in a slaughterhouse.

Families are expected to sacrifice good-quality animals. There are no absolutely binding rules on what to do with the remains, but one tradition sees families divide the usable meat into three. One part they consume themselves, another goes to friends, and the final third is given to the poor.

The exact date of Eid al-Adha on the Western calendar changes every year - in 2015 the festival was held on September 24. The festivities coincide with the Hajj pilgrimage - which was struck by tragedy this year when more than 700 people were crushed to death on the outskirts of Mecca.

[caption id="attachment_19326" align="alignnone" width="750"] After the act: Two butchers are pictured tending to the carcass of a calf which they just slaughtered in El-Kalubia, Egypt.[/caption][caption id="attachment_19331" align="alignnone" width="750"] Up close: A child stands in front of a slaughtered cow in Rafah in Gaza on Eid al-Adha, one of the Islamic calendar's holiest days.[/caption][caption id="attachment_19330" align="alignnone" width="750"] Bleeding out: These children are unperturbed by the slaughter in Allepo, Syria. The festival continued despite the chaos in which the country finds itself.[/caption][caption id="attachment_19329" align="alignnone" width="750"] En masse: A butcher is seen hanging up carcasses of animals in a slaughterhouse in Ramallah in the West Bank region of Israel.[/caption][caption id="attachment_19328" align="alignnone" width="470"] Bleeding out: The animals are killed in accordance with Halal rules, which involves cutting the animal's throat. Pictured above are a bull which was killed in Peshawar, Pakistan, (left) and a sheep which was killed in Bangkok, Thailand.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19327" align="alignnone" width="470"] Bleeding out: The animals are killed in accordance with Halal rules, which involves cutting the animal's throat. Pictured above are a bull which was killed in Peshawar, Pakistan, (left) and a sheep which was killed in Bangkok, Thailand.[/caption][caption id="attachment_19332" align="alignnone" width="750"] Spectacle: Children and their families are pictured watching a recently-slaughtered cow in Rafah, Gaza, on Eid al-Adha - some with glee, some bemusement and others with trepidation.[/caption][caption id="attachment_19325" align="alignnone" width="750"] Walking away: One of the pair steps over a trail of blood from the beast, who was sacrificed in honour of Allah.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19324" align="alignnone" width="750"] Ceremony: A butcher shows off his bloodied hand after participating in the ritual, which is a central part of the holy day celebrations.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19323" align="alignnone" width="750"] Making his mark: The butcher makes a hand print in blood above a brick wall to commemorate the killing.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19322" align="alignnone" width="750"] Getting ready: An Indian vendor sits on a hammock as he sells goats ready for sacrifice later that day.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19321" align="alignnone" width="750"] Local wildlife: A man prepared to sacrifice a camel in the above photograph, taken in Peshawar, Pakistan.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19320" align="alignnone" width="750"] Far east: Pictured is a sheep being slaughtered in Yinchuan, northern China.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19319" align="alignnone" width="750"] Packed in: These live goats have been crammed into the back of a van to be taken to their eventual place of sacrifice in Yinchuan.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19318" align="alignnone" width="750"] Tied down: Children in Malaysia watch as a cow is tied up and moved to where it will be slaughtered.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19314" align="alignnone" width="750"] Aftermath: The meat from butchered animals is often divided up and part of it given to the poor and needy. Pictured is a slaughterhouse in Ramallah on the West Bank.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19313" align="alignnone" width="750"] Chasing down: This man in Gaza City grabs hold of a sheep, which will be sacrificed in commemoration of Allah sparing Ishmael, the son of prophet Ibrahim, from death.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_19312" align="alignnone" width="750"] Held down: This cow is being trussed up before its death in Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaPalestinians mark Eid al-Adha with prayers across the region.[/caption] �KIERAN CORCORAN, MAILONLINE