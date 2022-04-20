Muslims Are Here By Choice, Not By Chance: Madani

Mau: Reiterating that Muslims have contributed their part in the development of the country, Jamiat Ulema-Hind general secretary Mahmood Asad Madani here said that Muslims need to change their roles according to the changing scenarios.

Addressing the gathering here in a programme organised on 'communal harmony', Mr Madani said, "Muslims started from scratch about 70 years back and now they have maintained their position. Changes in ideology have supported us to join the mainstream of development."

Praising the minority community, Mr Madani said, "Muslims in India are better than anywhere in the world and they are here by choice not by chance."

He also said that the Muslim youth should come forward and assume the responsibility of the development of the whole community.

Without calling anyone out, Mr Madani said that the business of lies could not work for long.

In the current political scenario, people supporting the ideology of hatred are not happy, he said, adding that in the past four years, no individual had benefitted because the basis of the ideology was a lie. He said that communalism could not be supported at any cost, adding that it should be opposed at every stage. He further said that the lack of practical knowledge was dangerous for country, society and community, adding that it should be cultivated vigorously in the society. Mr Madani urged the youth of the community to change their roles and work on a plan for 20 years. UNI