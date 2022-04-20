Muslim Women Thrown Out By In-Laws After She Made Painting Of PM Modi And CM Adityanath

Lucknow: A Muslim woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown out of her matrimonial house here after she made a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police said today.Nagma Parveen had married Pervez Khan in Basarikpur village under Sikanderpur police station area in November last year. Her father alleged that Nagma was beaten up and thrown out of the house after she made a painting of the prime minister and the chief minister, SP Anil Kumar said. He alleged that her in-laws said that she had lost her mental balance for painting the PM and CM, the SP said. He said a case has been registered and investigations were on.