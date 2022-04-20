Muslim women in US turn to self-defence to combat 'hijab grab'

Many Muslim women across the United States (US) have turned to self-defence classes amid a spike in 'hijab- grab' incidents following Donald Trump's electoral triumph, according to a media report.





In the days following Trump's election, at least three organisations -- the Southern Poverty Law Centre, Council of American-Islamic Relations and Anti-Defamation League -- tracked a notable spike in hate-crime incidents, The Washington Post reported. Many Muslim women have posted on social media describing 'hijab grab' attacks.





A number of other Muslim women in cities across the country have been organising self-defence classes in response to the post election rhetoric and apparent spike in hate crimes, the report said. Zaineb Abdulla, who has been teaching basic self-defence classes in Chicago to help other women, was quoted as saying that she was about 8-years-old the first time someone spit on her for being Muslim.









The 24-year-old -- who wears a hijab and stands just over 5 feet tall -- told the Post that she is used to feeling the need to protect herself. Through her role as vice president of an organisation called 'Deaf Planet Soul' in Chicago, Abdulla has been teaching basic self-defence classes to help other women -- including those who are deaf or who wear a hijab.

