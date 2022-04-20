Muslim Women In UP Thank PM, BJP For Stringent Act On Triple Talaq

Lucknow: Muslim women in large number on Thursday came on the streets in Lucknow,Varanasi and Gorakhpur, to express their gratitude to the Narendra Modi government, for bringing a stringent law on Triple Talaq, protecting the rights of women.

In Lucknow, around 100 women brought out a procession at Rumi Gate in the old city area, carrying posters of Narendra Modi.

Similarly in Gorakhpur, women belonging to the minority community, brought out a procession near Chetna roundabout in the city. The fairer sex in the posters even asked their Gujarat counterparts to support BJP in the Assembly polls.

They said that the Triple Talaq law would change the life of Muslim women and the message should go to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are being held.

In Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslim women thanked him for fulfilling the promise and announced to support BJP in the future elections of the country. They also brought out a procession near Godhilia.

UP is one of the first states in the country to approve the Triple Talaq Bill, to be tabled in Parliament in the coming Winter session.

The Bill proposes three-year imprisonment for giving Triple Talaq at one go, besides fine for the men of minority community. UNI