Muslim woman names newborn Ram Rahim at Ram temple consecration

In a remarkable testament to unity, a Muslim woman in Ayodhya named her newborn son Ram Rahim on the day of the Ram temple consecration. Dr. Naveen Jain, overseeing the delivery at the District Women Hospital, confirmed the well-being of both mother and child.

Husna Banu, the grandmother of the child expressed her pride in naming her grandson Ram Rahim as a way to promote harmony, between Hindus and Muslims. This symbolic gesture represents our societys commitment to coexist peacefully and embrace shared values amidst our communities.

