    Muslim woman names newborn Ram Rahim at Ram temple consecration

    January22/ 2024
    In a remarkable testament to unity, a Muslim woman in Ayodhya named her newborn son Ram Rahim on the day of the Ram temple consecration. Dr. Naveen Jain, overseeing the delivery at the District Women Hospital, confirmed the well-being of both mother and child.

    Representative Image Of Newborn Baby

    Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): On the day of the consecration ceremony, at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Muslim mother joyfully welcomed her son into the world. Named him "Ram Rahim." Her choice of name carries a message of unity between Hindus and Muslims.

    According to Dr. Naveen Jain, who oversees the District Women Hospital Farzana gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. Dr. Jain confirmed that both mother and child are in health.

    Husna Banu, the grandmother of the child expressed her pride in naming her grandson Ram Rahim as a way to promote harmony, between Hindus and Muslims. This symbolic gesture represents our societys commitment to coexist peacefully and embrace shared values amidst our communities.

    —Input from Agencies

