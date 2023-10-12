Muslim Students Organisation of India condemns attacks on civilians in Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi [India]: The Muslim Students' Organization Of India (MSO) has condemned violence and attacks on civilians in the Israel-Hamas war while urging both sides to act with restraint and refrain from impulsive actions.

The MSO has emphasized the necessity for dialogue and negotiations towards a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. They have also criticized recent attacks by Hamas on civilians, stating, "such barbaric and inhumane acts are against the principles of Islam."



In a statement, the Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO) stated, "Muslim Students Organisation of India is deeply concerned and condemned the violence and attacks on innocent civilians, hostage of women and children. We underline that act of violence and associated escalations will not benefit anymore, and call on parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps."

MSO stressed that there is a need for dialogue and for negotiations on a two-state solution. It condemned recent attacks by Hamas on civilians and added, "Islam never allowed such barbaric and inhumane act."

Muslim Students Organisation of India called on the students and youth of India to keep away from sharing "sensitive and dangerous" content on social media that may create communal tension and is against the country's national interest.

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media reports.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

Israeli Defence Forces said that Hamas brought ISIS flags to Israel when they infiltrated various parts of South Israel last weekend.

In a post shared on X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "Hamas brought ISIS flags to massacre Israeli children, women and men. Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. Hamas is worse than ISIS."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday briefed 31 of his counterparts at a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting in Brussels. He asserted that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will destroy Hamas and "will hunt down every last man with blood of children," The Times of Israel reported.

Yoav Gallant said, "Hamas is the 'ISIS' of Gaza, a savage organization, funded and supported by Iran. Hamas is ISIS," he says. "The 'ISIS' of Gaza will not exist, on our borders. The IDF will destroy Hamas. And we will hunt down every last man, with the blood of our children, on his hands."

Briefing NATO about atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against children, women, men and the elderly, Gallant also showed them an uncensored video of some of the attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers as well as foreign nationals, i24 News English reported.

"We have been hit hard. Yet make no mistake - 2023 is not 1943. We are the same Jews, but we have different capabilities. The State of Israel is strong. We are united, and powerful," he said. He expressed appreciation for the global show of support for Israel after Hamas launched an attack on the former on October 7.

At least 1,203 Palestinians have been killed and 5,763 others injured as Israel continues its counter-offensive on Hamas after the latter's attack on Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday, CNN reported.

—ANI