Muslim Parties Seek Fresh Ground In Uttar Pradesh

Parties with a definite Muslim base in Uttar Pradesh are looking for fresh options to revive themselves before the next Assembly elections, due in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh has a Muslim population of over 19 per cent. The urban areas have 32 per cent Muslim population, while the rural areas have only 16 per cent.

Over the years, a number of political parties - claiming to cater to Muslim interests - have emerged and vanished without making any impact.

After the 1992 Babri mosque demolition, Muslims supported the Samajwadi Party (SP) in a big way. However when the Samajwadi Party joined hands with former chief minister Kalyan Singh, ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Muslims shifted loyalty to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In between, parties like the Peace Party, Ulema Council, Qaumi Ekta Dal emerged on the political horizon but after one of the two elections, these parties drifted into oblivion.

The victory of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar by-elections has ignited a new hope among Muslim voters, who have been looking for a party that can fight for their cause and won''t just use them as a tool to gain political power.

The AIMIM got 14 per cent votes and its victory has caused considerable discomfort in the SP and the BSP because the AIMIM is now preparing to ''invade'' Uttar Pradesh.

Muslim League state president Mateen Khan said Uttar Pradesh had been in the grip of casteism and governments had promoted their own caste groups.

"There has been no choice for Muslims and they are forced by circumstances to support either the SP or the BSP. Muslim leadership has also not emerged in these years. The SP and the BSP, as a rule, try to break up smaller parties so that they do not threaten them. But one day, very soon, Muslims will have their own leadership, their own party and will fight for their own community," he said.

Political analyst Prem Shankar Misra said that Muslims who win, get votes on their individual strength and Muslim parties in UP have not been able to fare well.

