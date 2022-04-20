Muslim Outfits Sceptical About Out-of-court Settlement

New Delhi/Lucknow: Muslim organisations, including Babri Masjid Action Committee were today sceptical about the Supreme Court's suggestion for talks to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, saying attempts at out-of-court settlement in the past have been unsuccessful. "We are ready with Chief Justice (of India) mediating... we trust him. We are also ready we if he nominates a team for hearing the matter. But out of court settlement is not possible. If SC passes an order in this regard, we will look into it," said Zafaryab Jilani, Convenor of the Committee which is a party to the case.





His comments came against the backdrop of the apex court earlier in the day asking parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus on Ayodhya issue, which has been dragging for decades. "It is a sensitive and sentimental issue and it's best that it is settled amicably," the SC observed.



