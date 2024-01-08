Muslim Organisation Says Will Keep Meat Shops Shut On Jan 22 In This UP City

Lucknow: A prominent Muslim organisation in Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will keep meat shops closed in several areas in the state capital Lucknow on January 22, the date when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The All India Jamiatul Quresh has decided to keep the meat shops closed in several areas of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on January 22 when the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

National Secretary of All India Jamiatul Quresh, Shahabuddin Qureshi and its Vice President Ashfaq Qureshi on Monday submitted a memorandum in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

They said that the Pasmanda Muslim Community has decided to keep shut all meat shops in Lucknow's Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Faatehganj, and Laatouche Road areas.

"We all are Awadh residents. Keeping in mind the goodwill on the pran pratishtha day in Ayodhya, it has been decided unanimously that on 22 January 2024, all the meat traders of Bilochpura, Sadar Cantt, Faatehganj, and Laatouche Road areas will keep their businesses closed," Shahabuddin Qureshi said in the memorandum submitted to the state deputy CM.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. —ANI