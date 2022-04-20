Muslim Minors Held For Shouting Pro-Pak Slogans In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Three Muslim boys, all minors, were held in the hill town of Mussoorie for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after the Indian cricket team lost the ICC Champions Trophy final, the police said.

The three minors were arrested after an FIR was lodged against them following complaints by locals, according to a police official.

They were produced in a juvenile court, on Tuesday, which sent them to a juvenile home, sub-inspector Rajiv Routhen, who is looking into the case, told PTI. The young trio allegedly shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" after India lost the match to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final, the FIR said.

The police refused to give more information saying the accused were juveniles and nothing more could be said about the matter.

In Madhya Pradesh also the police had arrested 15 persons on charges of sedition for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after its cricket team won the tournament on Sunday.

Tension had gripped the town of Mohad, on Sunday night after some persons shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan and celebrated its cricket team's win by bursting firecrackers.