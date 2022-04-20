Muslim Man Keeps Alive Family Tradition Of Making Dussehra Effigies

Agra: Ahead of Vijayadashami or Dussehra, a Muslim man is busy preparing the effigies to be used on the occasion that is majorly celebrated across India to mark the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, the demon king of Lanka. Jafar Ali, who hails from nearby Mathura said that his family has been doing this work for the past three generations and is an example of communal harmony and brotherhood in the country.

"Our family has been for generations making the Ravana effigy. We do it to show Hindu-Muslim unity.

Yes, we are Muslim but we do it," Ali told ANI. This year, he is preparing a 100-foot high effigy of Ravana which will be burnt near the city's Ramlila ground. Dussehra is celebrated by conducting pujas and plays of the events of the Ramayana (Ramlila) over the nine-day Navaratri and burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to commemorate the destruction of evil.