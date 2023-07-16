Muslim man arrested in Surat for using Aadhaar card with Hindu name

Surat: The local authorities in Surat have reportedly detained a Muslim man, age 27, who was selling garments in a market for using a fake Aadhaar card under a Hindu name.

Narendra Chaudhary, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), filed the complaint out of concern about identity fraud and misrepresentation.

The gravity of this case is heightened by the fact that the Avadh market, where the accused ran his business, is heavily populated by Hindus.

The accused, who had lived in Surat for nine years, was running a women's garment store called Ruhi Fashion, located in the Avadh market. During this time, he used the name Ozair Alam for official documents, but it is alleged that he fabricated an Aadhaar card with the name Arjunsingh Bhanvarsingh. His choice to assume a new identity may have been prompted by the fact that locals had trouble pronouncing his actual name and instead called him "Arjun."

During the investigation, the accused, who broke down while being taken to the police station, revealed his true identity as Ozair Alam, originally from the West Champaran district in Bihar. It was discovered that the fake Aadhaar card falsely indicated his residency as Rajasthan.

He allegedly made the fake Aadhaar card on a computer in his shop. Authorities have confiscated his mobile to acquire more evidence as they investigate whether or not he used the fraudulent document for any other purposes.

On Saturday, a complaint was lodged, and as of right now, the subject is still being looked into.—Inputs from Agencies