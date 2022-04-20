Muslim Intellectuals Ask Muslim Side To Offer Their Portion For Ram Temple

Lucknow: A Muslim intellectual forum "Indian Muslims For Peace" has appealed to the Muslim side contesting the Ayodhya dispute to offer their portion to the Hindus for construction of Ram Temple. Suggesting that out of court settlement should be the way to solve the vexed Ayodhya issue, the organisation said Muslims should not oppose the Ram temple. A proposal was issued during a press conference here on Thursday by the organisation after a meeting of the Muslim intellectuals at a hotel. "Even if the Muslim side win the case in Supreme Court, they should hand over their share to the Hindu side for the Ram temple," they said. The proposal demanded that the government should protect the Muslim religious places and their property. The prominent Muslim intellectuals who attended the meeting included former IAS officer Anis Ansari, former IPS officer Nisar Ahmed, Lt. Gen (Retd) Zamiruddin Shah, Padmashree Mansoor Ahmed and former UP minister Moid Ahmed. UNI



