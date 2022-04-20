    Menu
    Lifestyle

    Muslim Groom Sports Turban to Honour Sikhs for Their Help in Delhi Riots

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh: A Muslim bridegroom tied a Sikh turban on his wedding in Gidderbaha town in Punjab in order to express gratitude to the Sikhs for rescuing Muslims during riots in north-east Delhi.

    His marriage video has gone viral on social media.

    Abdul's father-in-law Saleem Khan said his son-in-law wore the turban to convey a message of communal harmony.

    "A Muslim is not identified only by his cap but also by his thoughts. Likewise, a true Sikh's identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi," he said.

    Khan said Abdul had told them in advance that he would sport a turban in honour of Sikhs who rescued Muslims in Delhi.

    "We were happy with his decision," he added.

    —PTI

    Categories :LifestyleTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in