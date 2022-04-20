Muslim Goes Down By 200 Pc To Elect Community Legislators For UP Assembly

Lucknow: Who will be the new Haj Minister in new BJP government in Uttar Pradesh? This is the question doing rounds in the political circle of the state after BJP came to power yesterday, romping 312 seats of the 403-member Assembly. As BJP had not given ticket to any Muslim candidate and hence, there is no question of any Minister from the community, so who will head the Haj department, which sends around 30,000 pilgrims to Haj every year. This Assembly polls, there is a downfall of around 200 per cent of Muslim MLAs. In 2012 elections, UP Assembly had 69 Muslim MLAs but this time, it came down to 24. The highest number of 17 Muslim MLAs are from SP, which gave ticket to 62 candidates of the minority community, while BSP gave ticket to highest 99 Muslim candidates, but manged to win just five. Congress, which gave 18 tickets to Muslims, won just two, while RLD which gave 30 tickets to Muslims, drew a blank. Majority of the districts rejected the Muslim candidates as BJP candidates were preferred, but in Moradabad highest number of four Muslims were elected on SP ticket of the total six seats while in Rampur, Muslims won three seats out of the five and in Azamgarh of the total 10, three were won by the Muslim candidates. Besides in 13 districts, one each Muslim candidate won the elections. MORE UNI