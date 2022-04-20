Muslim Forum Members Meet Mahant Janmejay

Ayodhya: Continuing efforts to solve the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute through mediation, members of the All India Muslim Forum (AIMF) on Tuesday met Mahant Janmejay, the president of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Nyas, at his ashram in Janaki Ghat in the temple town.

Presenting their version before the Mahant, AIMF member Aftab Ahmad said the solution should be found in an atmosphere of goodwill. "Lord Ram is venerable across the world," he said.

"Not only the AIMF but most Muslims want Lord Ram''s temple in Ayodhya. We must guard against those vested interests who want disharmony between the two communities," Ahmad said. Former Uttar Pradesh minister Mueed Ahmad said even if the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in favour of the mosque in Ayodhya, "we would like Lord Ram''s temple constructed there".

Ram Janmabhoomi''s chief priest Acharya Satyendradas, Nirmohi Akhara''s Mahant Dinendra Das and Akhara''s spokesperson Ranjeetlal Verma welcomed the AIMF''s stance.

In the four-point suggestions, the AIMF has talked about leaving the disputed site. It has also talked about granting 10-acre land to the Muslims at a suitable place, keeping the status quo of religious sites in Ayodhya and implementation of the 1991 Places of Worship Act. --IANS