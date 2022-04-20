Ayodhya: Mutual tolerance and regards for the belief of other religions is the very essence of Indian society. Several examples who are still keeping this essence alive can be found at every nook and corner of the country. A similar example can be witness in the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim family has been promoting the amiable bond between two communities for generations.
Muslim family in Ayodhya making Khadaus for generations
April20/ 2022
