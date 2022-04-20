Muslim Community Excited Ahead Of New Change In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is ready for the biggest change in its modern history and in this moment of change, it is getting the support of every section of society. The reason behind this is that this change will open new avenues of development and progress for people from all walks of life.

Ayodhya will emerge prominently on the tourism map of India and it will provide means of employment and development for the people of every religion and section. This change has also been imbibed by the Muslim society as it will incorporate Ayodhya into the mainstream of development. Babri Masjid's litigant Iqbal Ansari said "I am very happy to have a temple in Ayodhya. There has been mutual harmony and no discrimination with anyone from the beginning. The temple will boost positive sentiment. The means of new employment will increase. The way many plans have been prepared here it seems that Ayodhya will also have a lot of industries. Building a temple is like writing a new chapter of development for us."

Besides, religious leaders, common people are also seeing the development as positive.

Shohrat Ali, a taxi driver by profession, is hopeful about the development. He said that the construction of the temple in Ayodhya is a matter of great pleasure as Ayodhya will be known internationally. "After the temple is built, people will get opportunities for livelihood. We live here from the beginning and celebrate with laughter and joy.

Mohammed Farid Qureshi, a social worker in Ayodhya, said that once the matter was settled the city and district will develop. "Everyone will benefit without discrimination. Tourists will come to visit the Ram temple. This will provide employment to the people. Our city has been famous for its 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. We have been living together without any problem. Only outsiders have caused a ruckus here."

Akbar Ali of Ayodhya said that crowds will increase here after the temple is built. "So there will be more options for people's livelihood. At the same time, social gatherings will also increase among people. People will also be rid of the riots they have been experiencing since years. Moreover, this temple construction will spread Ayodhya's name throughout the world. The court has given its decision in favour of the temple and everyone will have to accept it." Businessman Karim said "there are many small jobs here whether it is about making 'Khadau' or stitching the Lord Ram's clothes or preparing flower garlands for the Gods, our Muslim brothers also do all such works. It is obvious when the temple will be built, visitors will come. This will bring development, hotels will be developed, youth will get employment. Now, there is no space for any quarrels. The temple construction is a matter of great happiness." On the other hand, Muslim women Shabana, Rehana, and Gulnaz Bano have also expressed happiness about the construction of the temple. They have prepared hand-made 'rakhis' and want to offer it to Lord Ram on Raksha Bandhan. These women said that "we celebrate every festival together. We have also sent 'rakhis' to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister by post."