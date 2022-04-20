Muslim Brotherhood Launches Campaign Against India

The Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan (QTPi) nexus with the blessings of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) is becoming the new hub for radical Islamists. A new report by Disinfolab says the MB, laced with fake news and and two media weapons, Al Jazeera and TRT World, launched a campaign against India -- targeting New Delhi's economic interests. A hashtag on Twitter #Boycott-IndianProducts was launched a few days ago, and has been going on since. While the nexus tried to give it a colour that it was triggered by the unfortunate incident in Assam, which was deplorable, and the guilty should be brought to justice, be as it may, the trigger was mere excuse.This was not the first time the trend was attempted. It was started in 2018, and since then it's an annual ritual. The objective is to give it momentum gradually, the Disinfolab report said.And since one incident wont justify it, they needed the whole gamut of fake news and propaganda. As expected, a great deal of these handles are being run from Pakistan and Turkey, while the trend seems to have originated in Egypt.What was novel this time was a number of 'news articles' also promoted this trend, albeit in their own style, mostly connected with the MB, including the Al Jazeera.The target seemed India, but the actual target was Saudi Arabia. The campaign was essentially targeting Saudi and the UAE, and particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for keeping a good relation with India.This was not one off campaign, and the QTPi Nexus has been targeting Saudi and UAE, questioning their 'right' to be the leader of Islamic world. The idea is obvious - by discrediting Mohammed bin Salman, the new 'Prince' of Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be crowned as the rightful leader of Ummah. The Ertgurul Ghazi was prelude. The Ottoman Empire is in remaking, the report said. The report said India was not the only country targeted for this economic boycott. The campaign in also targeted France, asking to boycott French products. It is not merely a geo-strategic move. There is a solid economic logic behind it.Turkey holds annual Halal Exhibition, which is trying to build itself as key arbiter on the matter. By creating the subaltern culture of boycott through social media, they would also create a potent weapon.Moreover, once the Nexus takes centre stage in deciding some arbitrage over Halal certification, this would create an exclusionary economy of gigantic proportions. The economic power this nexus could build will not only affect Muslim world but would dictate terms all over the world - in the name of selling this huge market. The petro-dollars of Qatar (gas-dollars to be precise), may not last forever to sustain the radical Islamists of Muslim Brotherhood, it added. —IANS