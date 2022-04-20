Muslim body seeks action against TV anchor

Pilibhit: Top Muslim body has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against an anchor of a news channel for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, known in the Islamic world as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz.

The All India Ulema Mashaikh Board, a representative body consisting of the ''Sajjada Nasheen'' of Dargahs, Imams of mosques, Muftis and teachers of madarsas, has sent a letter to Modi after the remark was made during a television debate on June 15.

In the letter, the Islamic scholar and the divisional president of the Board, Mufti Sajid Hassani Qadri, expressed displeasure of clerics over the comments made by the news anchor.

Qadri wrote, "Dargah-e-Gharib Nawaz is a sacred place that is revered by millions of people from across the world. As it had been spreading the message of harmony and brotherhood, the act of making objectionable comments about Hazrat Chishti was therefore a grim offence."

Qadri urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the erring news anchor and concerned news channel be subjected to stern punitive action.

Meanwhile, Qari Amanat Rasool Qadri Rizvi Chishti, the Khalifa-e Mufti-e Azam Hind, along with half-a-dozen clerics, also submitted a written complaint against the erring news anchor, to the Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali in Pilibhit, asking him to lodge a FIR in the matter.

The police said that the matter was under investigation.

