Muslim body rallies behind VHP in protest against Kamal film

Chennai: VHP received unexpected support in its fight against Kamal Hassan's upcoming Tamil film "Uttama Villain" with a Muslim organisation today lodging a police complaint seeking action against the actor for his "attempts to insult religious sentiments" of Hindus. Related Stories VHP calls for ban on Kamal Haasan's 'Uttama Villain' "Through his earlier movie 'Vishwaroopam', Kamal Haasan offended religious sentiments of Muslims and now he is trying to do the same to Hindus through his upcoming movie 'Uthama Villain'," Indian National League Headquarters Secretary M Nazeer Ahammad told PTI after lodging a complaint with the Police Commissionerate here. He alleged that the actor was trying to get cheap publicity for his movies by raking up controversies, hurting the religious sentiments of people and demanded that police take appropriate action against him. "How can we allow disturbing public tranquility by those who use the bogey of freedom of expression (through cinema)," he asked. On April 8, VHP had sought a ban on the film, with its city organiser Satyamurthy petitioning the Police Commissioner, claiming that the incarnations of Lord Vishnu has been criticised in the movie. The movie is scheduled for release on May 1. PTI