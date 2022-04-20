Muslim BJP Leader's Husband Beaten Up In Aligarh

Aligarh: A local Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader''s husband was allegedly abused and beaten up in Aligarh over his wife''s participation in party''s membership drive in Aligarh.

Mohammad Mohsin, husband of BJP leader Farheen Mohsin, said that he had received death threats, asking him to stop his wife from speaking about the criminalisation of triple talaq. Mohammad Mohsin said: "Seven to eight people attacked me inside my office on August 8. They said my wife should not speak anything on triple talaq and this is not in their religion. They threatened that they will not let my wife work in the BJP."

Farheen is a leader of the BJP''s minority wing in Aligarh and has been enrolling members under the party membership drive.

Farheen told reporters that there were many women from the community who wanted to join the BJP. "Muslim women have aspirations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the triple talaq bill was passed. Many orthodox people in my neighbourhood cannot see their women stepping out of their houses. They are threatening to stop the membership drive. I have received death threats. They asked me to stop my work, my husband was attacked for the same reason. Some people came and abused us. They also have beaten up my husband," she said.

The couple has filed a complaint with the police and a case has been registered under the relevant sections.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Aligarh (City), Abhishek said that the matter was under investigation and necessary action would be taken against the guilty.