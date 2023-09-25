Musk showcases Tesla humanoid robot performing Yoga, Namaste

New Delhi: Elon Musk, on Monday, provided a glimpse of Tesla’s humanoid robot named ‘Optimus,’ which welcomed viewers with a ‘Namaste’ and effortlessly performed a series of Yoga poses.



As per IANS, initially unveiled during ‘Tesla AI Day’ in October 2022, Optimus was showcased in a new video posted by the X owner, demonstrating its improved capabilities.

Optimus can now self-calibrate its arms and legs, utilizing vision and joint position encoders to precisely determine the position of its limbs in space. The robot smoothly learns tasks, including sorting and unsorting colored blocks, with its neural network operating entirely on-board and relying solely on vision.

After a day of work, the humanoid robot takes time to stretch, concluding with a Namaste, as shown in the video.



Equipped with the same artificial intelligence (AI) software and sensors found in Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system ‘Autopilot,’ Optimus is estimated to cost around $20,000.

Tesla intends to mass-produce the humanoid robot in the millions of units. It features a 2.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack, suitable for a full day’s work, runs on a Tesla chip, and offers Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, as reported by The Verge.



Optimus boasts human-like hands with a “Biologically Inspired Design,” making it capable of picking up objects of various shapes and sizes in factory and facility settings.

Elon Musk had previously stated that the robot could be priced “probably less than $20,000.” He emphasized its ability to carry a 20-pound bag, use tools, and possess a precision grip suitable for small robots.



Additionally, the robot comes with wireless connectivity, audio support, and hardware-level security features. Musk had described its potential impact as a “fundamental transformation for civilization as we know it” during the AI Day event.

—IANS