Musk says Twitter may increase or eliminate 280-character limit

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Sunday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter's character restriction of 280 may soon be increased or even eliminated.

Musk responded, "Absolutely," to a user who inquired if character limitations could be eliminated or at least significantly increased.

Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion following a protracted legal struggle, stated in April of this year that the need for long-form tweets on the micro-blogging network is "far overdue."

Twitter now only permits 280 characters per post. Musk responded to a follower's series of tweets by saying, "My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is way overdue for long form tweets!"

Musk had already called for an Edit button, and the microblogging service revealed that it is developing one. The Edit button will let users fix mistakes in their tweets, albeit there will be some restrictions.

In November 2017, Twitter made 280 characters available to all users in supported languages, including English.

In September 2017, the business first shared the contentious intention to go beyond the standard 140 characters with a select set of users.

As the platform's defining feature is the brevity of tweets, several Twitter users had complained that 280 characters would make Twitter less readable.

The length of Twitter posts did not, however, significantly change as a result of Twitter's decision to raise its character limit from 140 to 280.

Twitter is still a place for shorter thoughts, the business claims. According to information released by the company a few years ago, barely 1% of tweets exceeded the character limit of 280 and only 12% of tweets were longer than 140 characters. Less than 5% of tweets exceeded 190 characters.

(Inputs from Agencies)