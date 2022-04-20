Musk is now world's second richest person

Washington: Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of electric car company Tesla has moved ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the second richest person in the world.

As share prices of his company Tesla continue to surge he is coming up the ranks in the world's richest people list, just this past week he went ahead of Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to become the third richest person in the world.

He toppled Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person on Monday after a further surge in Tesla's share prices.The 49-year-old entrepreneur's net worth rose by $7.2bn (£5.4bn) to $127.9bn.

As per a report by Fortune,

Musk has added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year, the most of anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which ranks the world's 500 richest people.

Musk's rise in the billionaires index has been phenomenal as in January 2020 he ranked 35th.

As per Fortune, about three-quarters of his net worth is comprised of Tesla shares, which are valued more than four times as much as his stake in Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX.

The only other person richer than him at currently is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.

—UNI