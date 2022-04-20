Musk Drives Tesla Cybertruck At Upcoming Gigafactory Texas

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has driven Cybertruck, arguably one of the most highly-anticipated vehicles by the company, at its upcoming Gigafactory Texas.

As per Musk, he drove around the Giga Texas complex behind the wheel of the Tesla Cybertruck, reports Teslarati.

The Cybertruck that Musk drove around Giga Texas seems to be the same prototype that the company unveiled back in 2019, the report said.

This was partly due to the presence of door handles, a part that would not be present on the production vehicle, as per Musk's previous "tease" on Twitter, it added.

Launched in 2019, Cybertruck is inspired by "Lotus Esprit S1" from the Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me". It comes with six seats and features armoured glass and ultra-strong panels that are made of the same alloys found on spacecraft.

Additionally, using an adaptive air suspension system, drivers will also be able to adjust the ride height of the truck, for when they are on the highway or off-road.

The base version of the truck will start at $39,900, while the prices for the top-end Tri-Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.

The Gigafactory Texas is scheduled to have its first phase completed by May 2021 and the production is supposed to start after that.

Initially, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there. However, Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it "Gigafactory Texas". —IANS