Music Therapy Soothens Nerves Of Coornavirus Warriors

Hyderabad: As COVID-19 frontline warriors, including doctors and police personnel, go through exhausting work schedules stretching up to 12 hours a day, many of them are finding music therapy a tool to ease their stress levels.

Music triggers most parts of the brain and reduces anxiety and modifies stress response and activates the relaxation response, says city-based Anasuya Ravikanti, a professional music therapist, who has been reaching out to needy people involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Ravikanti, who holds a doctorate in Carnatic music and offers music as therapy to various patients at a corporate hospital here, decided to chip in to support the ongoing battle against the deadly virus and is extending her services to healthcare personnel and others. "I have already reached out to several doctors and other professionals during the lockdown with my music sessions helping them to cope with stress," she told PTI here.

A Post Graduate Diploma holder in Medical Music Therapy from Chennai School of Music Therapy, she offers her services through "Swarajeevani", an institute set up by her.

Though she charges her patients, now she is offering her services free of cost to doctors and others involved in the battle against COVID-19, she said. "Music is a unique human phenomenon. It is the only sensory experience that can activate all the areas of the brain at the same time, simultaneously.

That is the reason why music can influence psychological phenomena such as behaviour and emotions," she said. It can also bring about several physiological changes in the body. Music would act as a stress buster.

"So I thought, as a responsible and concerned citizen, I would do a bit that I can, the vocalist," said adding she had conducted sessions through phone for doctors from different parts of the country.

Dr.G.Ravindra, Professor and Head of the Department, CT surgery at the government Gandhi Hospital here, a designated COVID-19 facility, is among those who underwent a session from Ravikanti.