Music composer Wajid Khan passes away

New Delhi/Mumbai: Noted music director of Bollywood Wajid Khan, of the famed duo of Sajid-Wajid, has passed away in a Mumbai hospital after tested COVID-19 positive.

He was 42.

As per reports, the end came in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Sunday night where he was earlier admitted following kidney, heart and throat ailments.

He was on a ventilator before breathing his last.

After his debut in 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' in 1998, he along with Sajid had also composed the music of films like 'Dabang', 'Wanted', 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

A pall of gloom descended in the film fraternity hearing the demise of Wajid.

A host of Bollywood personalities in the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Parineeti Chopra & Harshdeep Kaur have condoled the death.

Wajid also composed some Lockdown songs - 'Bhai Bhai' and 'Pyar Karona'.

UNI