Music band The Yellow Diary: Staying positive really difficult

New Delhi: Mumbai-based alternative rock band The Yellow Diary feels staying positive amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is "really difficult", adding that they are trying to cope up with music.

"Staying positive at such a difficult time is really difficult. But we must remember that this is a unified stand and we need to take that not only for ourselves but also for the safety of people around us," the band told IANS when asked about how they are coping up with the lockdown.

"We're keeping ourselves engaged by learning new things and further honing our craft. And once all of this is behind us, we look forward to making music with each other," they added.

The Yellow Diary band members include Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard, backing vocals), Rajan Batra (vocals, songwriting), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass).

Asked if they are putting all their energy amid lockdown into making new songs, the band said: "Considering the way we make music is collaborative and we feed energies off each other in the room, it is certainly challenging to make music as a band. However, we stay in touch on a daily basis and keep catching up!"

Recently, they collaborated with singer Akasa Singh for the song "Dhoondti firaan". The Akasa-led single is a fresh version of The Yellow Diary's hit "Rab raakha", which had received positive response. "Dhoondti firaan" puts spotlight on a universal belief — while you seek yourself, someone up there is looking after the ones you love.

Talking about the song, they said; "The song is about a belief that while you are focusing on your way forward, towards your goals, there is a higher power looking after your loved ones. This belief becomes a motivating strength to journey on forwards. In this time of lockdown, there is a physical lack of connect between people. And the belief that someone or something, whatever you believe in, is taking care of the ones you can't be with right now, gives you hope, faith, and positivity. That's what we wanted to share with everyone."

–IANS