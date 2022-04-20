Music a daily partner of people during crisis: Gaana CEO

New Delhi: With self-isolation and social distancing imposed across India, music has become the daily partner for people trying to beat boredom and anxiety as they stay indoors, says Prashan Agarwal, CEO of music streaming application Gaana which has noted a significant 13 percent rise in music consumption during the lockdown.

In a recent study of listening patterns of over 150 million of its Indian users, the app has found that Indians are relying on music more than ever before in these tough times.

"The study revealed a 13 per cent rise in music consumption across India, with a notable 12 per cent spike in romantic playlist streams across all age groups and 14 percent increase in devotional playlists - even among 18-24 year olds," Gaana said.

Besides romance and spirituality, they noted a 36 percent surge in workout playlists as people are workout at home, and a 24 percent surge in motivational or self-help podcasts as they are keeping themselves focused to power through the odds.

"At Gaana, we are glad to be able to be the country''s go-to music app as they go about their daily chores, working out, meditation, etc and feel more hopeful about the future. It''s time for us to connect and share the simple things like a common love for music that spark joy in our daily lives," Agarwal told IANSlife.

In terms of artist picks, Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Pritam and Badshah emerged as the most popular Indian artists, and Justin Beiber, Alan Walker, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran were the most popular global artistes.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS