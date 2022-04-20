Musharraf Challenges Special Court's Decision In SC

Islamabad: Pakistan''s self-exiled former dictator Pervez Musharraf on Thursday challenged in the Supreme Court a special tribunal''s verdict that found him guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence, according to a media report.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had filed the treason case against the former army chief in 2013 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007, which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

The special court in Islamabad on December 17 last handed down the death penalty to the 74-year-old retired general, now based in Dubai, after six years of hearing the high-profile treason case against him.

However, on Monday, Musharraf''s trial in the high treason case was declared as "unconstitutional", leading to the annulment of the death sentence against the ex-Army chief.

In a 90-page appeal, the former military called for the order of the special court to be set aside, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"Any other remedy that the honourable court deems fit and proper may also be granted," the appeal said.

The petition stated that the former president's absence from the special court was not intentional and he was unable to appear before the court as he was suffering ill health, the Express Tribune reported.

It further stated that the special court had accepted Musharraf's ailment but convicted the former president in absentia.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, left Pakistan for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Dr Muhammad Amjad, Musharraf''s close aide and the ex-chairperson of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) party, had said that the former president was rapidly becoming weaker due to an unknown disease, which is why he was unable to return to Pakistan to face the treason case. PTI