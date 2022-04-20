Museum for Syed Ahmad Khan in Delhi

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Pictures and historical records showcasing the life and works of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, founder of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and his contribution to educational and social reforms, as well as, description of various stages of the Muhammadan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the establishment of AMU in 1920 and several other artefacts will be prominently displayed at a New Delhi-based museum.

The announcement to open a new museum dedicated to Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was made by eminent entrepreneur and president of the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Sirajuddin Qureshi, recently.

Qureshi said: "Sir Syed was not just an ordinary educationist, historian, author and jurist but an extra-ordinary reformer, secular nationalist and one of the most important architects of modern India. People in Delhi should be provided with unfettered access to life and works of Sir Syed exhibited in a the museum."





AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said that all the necessary help and cooperation for the museum project will be provided by the university.



He said that there were also plans to initiate a Ph.D programme in Sir Syed Academy.

—IANS