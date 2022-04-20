Murray becomes first Briton to top ATP rankings

Paris:�Andy Murray became the first-ever Briton to earn the world No. 1 spot after Milos Raonic pulled out of the Paris Masters before their semifinal clash here on Saturday due to an injury. The 29-year-old Murray, who holds three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, replaces Novak Djokovic as the tennis' top singles man. The Serb has held the top spot since July 7, 2014, which is 122 weeks in a row, and 223 weeks overall, Xinhua news agency reported.

Murray will now battle Djokovic for the coveted year-end No. 1 at the ATP World Tour Finals in London on November 13-20. � --IANS