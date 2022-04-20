Murderer Of BJP Leader's Son Commits Suicide

Bijnor: Notorious criminal carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh, accused of murder of BJP leader's son, committed suicide by shooting self, police said here on Saturday.

Police sources said that dreaded criminal Ashwani alias Johny committed suicide by shooting self in front of Badapur police station late on Friday night. Johny came to lime light after murder of BJP leader's son Rahul and nephew Kisna. After their murder he had murdered former air hostess Gitika Sharma.

According to police, when a police team intercepted a state transport bus near Badapur police station one man wearing mask shot himself. UNI