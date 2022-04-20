Murdered UP woman's head found in well

Fatehpur: The head of a woman, whose torso was recovered from Sarwal village in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 6, have been found in a well in Sewramau village, Ghazipur police said.

The woman's headless body was found from a mustard field by the police three days back.

During investigation, the police had recovered a paper with a couple of mobile phone numbers from the pocket of the jeans of the woman.



On the basis of the phone numbers, the police picked up a truck driver from Banda and he led the police to a well in Sewramau village on Monday from where woman's head was recovered.

The police found surgical gloves from near the well, where blood stain marks were also found.

A forensic team has collected all samples.

The truck driver had revealed that the woman, who hailed from Rae Bareli, had eloped with his relative, Bhola Pandit of Sarwal about three months ago.

Later, the two developed differences and on the night of February 5, Bhola brought her to Sarwal and hacked her to death. They disposed of her torso in Sarwal while the head in Sewramau.

The exact motive behind the brutal murder of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

SWAT in-charge Vinod Mishra said that the police was zeroing in on the main accused, Bhola, and a few more suspects, who are still on the run.

—IANS