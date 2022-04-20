Murder Convict Commits Suicide In Jail Premises In UP: Police

Bareilly: A 45-year-old murder convict, lodged in a central jail here, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree, the police said today.

Kalyan, undergoing life sentence in the central jail here, hanged himself from a 45-feet-long tree yesterday inside the jail premises, they said. Later, his body was brought down from the tree with the help of fire brigade, the police said.

Taking note of the incident, prison guard Rajiv Kumar Tiwari has been suspended and a probe has been ordered into the entire incident by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), they said. Kalyan had killed his sister-in-law and niece in his Harinagla village in Badaun in 2005 and was later arrested. He was awarded life imprisonment by a Badaun court and was shifted to the central jail here in 2012.