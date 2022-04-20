Murder Attempt On Chief Engineer's Wife In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday said it has launched a hunt for the culprits who tried repeatedly to run over the wife of a Chief Engineer using a car in an apparent bid to kill her and have started a probe into the motives behind the murderous attack.

Neetu Agarwal, 32, wife of Ajay Kumar Agarwal, who is the chief engineer of a government-run power corporation, was hospitalized with multiple fractures on Monday after she was repeatedly hit by a car whose registration number was found to be fake.

The car driver later escaped.

The incident occurred when Neetu had gone to a wedding ceremony on Haridwar Road here. When she was coming out of the venue, a car suddenly hit her and she fell down. Moments later, before she could get up, the car again hit her from behind. She was thrown away, following which passersby took her to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

"We are collecting all details regarding this accident and a full-fledged investigation is being conducted," said Superintendent of Police (City) Shweta Chaube.

Police sources said Agarwal's husband is being contacted for getting details regarding any enmity in his office or outside.

"This is an attempt to murder case and we will soon nab the driver of the car," said a police official investigating the case. --IANS