Murder at SP MLC's flat in Lucknow, 4 held

Lucknow: A youth was shot dead inside the flat of Samajwadi Party Member in the Legislative Council, Amit Yadav, in the Uttar Pradesh capital here. Four persons have been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

"Five people were present in a birthday party held at the flat in Laplace Apartment in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Friday night," ACP Hazratganj Raghvendra Mishra said.

"All were inebriated. One of the accused had a loaded weapon. The person had accidentally opened fire and the bullet killed Rakesh. The accused did rush him to a Trauma Centre, however, the doctors declared him brought dead," Mishra added.

The ACP said that Rakesh's family has been informed and the action will be taken based on their complaint. The deceased was a native of Barabanki's Satrikh and was engaged in a private job.

The police said that all five were under the influence of alcohol. Beer cans have also been found at the spot. It is anticipated that it was a case of accidental firing.

—IANS