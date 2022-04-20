Murder Accused Escapes From Police Custody While Being Taken To Court

Ballia: A man accused in a murder case, who was being taken to a court for a hearing, escaped from the custody of the Bihar Police here, police said.

The incident took place Friday night when Mohd Mobin was being taken to the court in Bhadoni in Uttar Pradesh by Sub-Inspector Shailendra Kumar and his team of the Bhargava police station in Araria district of Bihar, they said.

They had stopped at a roadside dhaba (eatery) for dinner in the Ramgarh area when Mobin, on the pretext of going to toilet, escaped, police said. An FIR has been registered at the Haldi police station and efforts are on to nab him, they said. Mobin, a resident of Bihar, is the accused in the 1990 murder case.