Murali Vijay fined 25% match fee for violating ICC's logo regulations: Report

New Delhi: Indian test opener Murali Vijay was fined 25% of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for flouting their logo regulations, according to report. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, apart from the logo of his main sponsor, Vijay�s bat had a smaller logo just below that. According to a team official, the ICC objected to that. �According to the new ICC rules, length of the sponsors� logo can�t be more than nine inches. But it was found that Vijay�s bat flouted the rule,� said the official. Vijay�s bat sports an SS logo but there is also a small MVJ8 logo beneath it. �Vijay was told that his bat didn�t conform to ICC rules and was penalised 25% of his match fees. He accepted the decision,� the official added. The 31-year old had used a similar logo during the Australia tour ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, a series where he was very successful. In the rain-marred one-off Test against Bangladesh which ended in a draw, Vijay scored 150 runs in the first innings and was involved in a 283-run opening stand along with other centurion Shikhar Dhawan who scored 173 runs.