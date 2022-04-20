Muraleedharan Presents Copy Of 'Bhagavad Gita According To Gandhi' To Pope

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has handed over a copy of 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' to Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

"Met His Holiness Pope Francis...Presented 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' and 'Caparisoned Elephant' of Kerala temple festivals reflecting India's age old traditions," Muraleedharan tweeted.

He also Paul R Gallagher, the current Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State.

Indian nun Mariam Thresia and four others were declared Saints by Pope Francis at a grand ceremony at the Vatican City on Sunday.

Mariam Thresia, who founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family in Thrissur in May 1914, was raised to the highest position within the centuries-old institution during the ceremony.