Muradnagar Accident Must Be Thoroughly Probed By UP Govt: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has expressed grief over the death of 25 people after part of the roof fell on them when they had assembled for attending the funeral rites of a person in Ghaziabad district's Muradnagar area in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Mayawati has demanded a proper and timely investigation into the matter.

Mayawati said on Twitter, "Nearly two dozen people in Uttar Pradesh died due to the collapse of the roof of the cremation ground in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad district which is extremely painful and disturbing. I have full sympathy towards the families of the deceased victims and may God give them the strength to bear this loss."

The BSP supremo said the UP government must investigate this accident and ensure strict punishment to the culprits. The state government should not save the culprits and also provide proper financial assistance to the victims' families.

Nearly 25 persons were killed and 17 injured in the incident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased and also ordered a thorough investigation into the accident. —IANS