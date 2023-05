Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Munsiyari-Milam Marg near Darkot in Pithoragarh has been blocked following a landslide in the region. Munsiyari-Milam road connects India to China border. Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast has predicted heavy rain in some places of Pithoragarh and Nainital districts in the state.

