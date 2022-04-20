Munnabhai actor Vishal Thakkar arrested for rape

Mumbai police arrested actor Vishal Thakkar for allegedly raping a television actress while in a live-in relationship and promising to marry her, officials said here on Tuesday. The actor, who was seen in small roles in movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Chandni Bar, was absconding since last Saturday after the 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint against him with Charkop Police, a north-west Mumbai suburb. In her complaint, the victim has accused Thakkar of sexual assault, promise to marry her and even physical assault by beating her over some petty issue. Vishal has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 376, 420, 506, 509 and others. Police managed to track him down to the nearby Borivali suburb after a nearly three-day hunt. He was produced before the Borivali Magistrate Court which remanded him to police custody till Wednesday.